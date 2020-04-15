Anker’s biggest sale of the year starts at $8.50: USB-C gear, Qi chargers, more

- Apr. 15th 2020 8:56 am ET

A fresh selection of Anker deals this week at Amazon delivers price drops on some of the brand’s most popular charging accessories and USB-C hubs, along with a host of other products. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerPort Cube Power Strip at $15.81. That’s down from the usual up to $25 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen in 2020. This power strip delivers everything you need for a tidy desk setup, including three outlets and just as many USB-A ports. You’ll be able to count on 2.4A speeds along with a small footprint that even makes this power strip suitable for trips or visits to the coffee shop. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another standout today is the Anker PowerPort III Nano Wall Charger for $15.29. That’s around 25% off and in-line with previous discounts. This nifty little charger pushes 18W of power and can easily be tossed in your bag for road trips without taking up too much space. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Hit the jump for many additional deals from Anker, including its most popular USB-C PD batteries, add-on hubs for your MacBooks, and more.

Other notable deals include:

Anker PowerPort Cube features:

  • One for All: 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports power everything on your desk from a single compact hub (18W max output from the USB ports and 1250W from the AC outlets).
  • High-Speed Charging: Deliver an optimized charge to USB devices with Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology.
  • Compact and Portable: Less than 2 ½ cubic inches, for maximum space-saving at home or in your travel bag.

