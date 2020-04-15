Apple’s 2018 11-inch iPad Pro heavily discounted as new models roll in

Update: The 128GB model has sold out, but additional models are still on sale here..

Amazon is discounting various 2018 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro models today with free shipping for all. Headlining is the Wi-Fi 128GB model at $799.99 , which is a $149 discount from the regular going rate and the second-best we’ve tracked so far at Amazon. As a comparison, the current-generation models with the same capacity goes for $899. You can also save on various upgraded configurations and cellular models as part of today’s sale as well.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which is powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

