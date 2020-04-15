Apple Watch Series 5 up to $100 off as various models hit new lows

Amazon is now taking up to $100 off Apple Watch Series 5 models with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the 44mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel Sport Band model at $649, which is a $100 price drop from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. As a comparison, our previous mention was $50 off across the board.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, HomePod, and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

