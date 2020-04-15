be quiet! is one of the leaders in building unique PC cases that generally have one main thing in common: they’re quiet. I mean, it’s in their name. I had the Dark Base Pro 900 back in 2017 when I did my original PC build and absolutely loved it. In fact, my little brother still uses it to this day, now that I’ve moved onto a new rig. Well, be quiet! is expanding its product offering lineup to include the Pure Base 500DX, which is an all-new high cooling performance case that has advanced lighting features.

be quiet!’s latest case is designed for high-performance cooling

The Pure Base 500DX from be quiet! is designed to offer “high cooling performance” and “advanced lighting features.” The first part of that is really what sets this case apart from others. This is the first case that’s designed with high airflow as its main focus from the company. You’ll find a high-airflow intake front panel and top cover here. There are three Pure Wings 2 140-mm fans pre-installed, which provide ample airflow throughout the case. All three fans have a maximum speed of just 900 RPM, which ensures silent operation.

However, if you need more cooling performance, then up to five 140mm or six 120mm fans can be installed throughout the case. Plus, you can fit up to a 240mm radiator in the top and up to a 360mm rad in the front of the case, for insane liquid cooling performance.

Enough room to store it all

This case is designed to fit up to ATX motherboards and offers some great features outside of just being good at cooling. You’ll find support for just about any graphics card, with up to 369mm of clearance available. CPU coolers can measure up to 190mm, and there’s plenty of storage mounting options. You can have up to five SSDs, two of which are displayed in the main chamber. Plus, there’s room for up to two standard hard drives. The PSU shroud offers easy cable management and includes Velcro straps and eyelets to give you a neat and tidy interior.

Light it up for any occasion

The Pure Base 500DX from be quiet! offers innovation in the lighting department. This is the first time that the company has integrated addressable RGB LEDs into its products. You’ll find two strips with 14 individually-addressable LEDs in the front panel, and one strip with 10 LEDs up top. This lets you enjoy advanced lighting configurations, either using the dedicated controller on the front panel or through motherboards with compatible hookups. Plus, on the front of the case, you’ll find a USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB-C connector with speeds of up to 10Gbps, which helps ensure compatibility with new products for years to come.

Pricing and availability

The be quiet! Pure Base 500DX Computer Case will retail for $99.90 and will be available to order worldwide on April 28, 2020.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!