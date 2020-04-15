This Chefman Coffee Maker will grind and brew fresh beans from $45 (Reg. $80)

- Apr. 15th 2020 8:48 am ET

Amazon is offering the Chefman Grind and Brew 4-Cup Coffee Maker for $49.99 shipped. Also currently on sale at $44.99 for BJ’s members only. Regularly $80, or even more at Wayfair, today’s deal is at least a $30 discount, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. While you can use pre-ground coffee with this model, the showcase feature here is the built-in bean grinder which will preserve the “oils and flavors up until the very last moment.” Other features include a permanent washable coffee filter, one button operation, variable brew strength control, keep warm, and a nice pause function so you can steal a cup before it’s done brewing. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of the Amazon reviewers with solid ratings elsewhere as well. More details below.

Now if you don’t need the built-in grinder, there are options out there with larger capacities for less. The AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffeemaker with Glass Carafe is a great example at just $22. While you won’t get all the bells and whistles on this 4+ star-rated model, it will surely provide the caffeine fix you’re after for about half the price of today’s lead deal.

Be sure to hit up this deal on the Mr. Coffee Automatic Dual-Shot Espresso/Cappuccino System at $77 and then swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more deals.

Chefman Grind and Brew Coffee Maker Features:

With the Chefman Grind and Brew’s integrated grinder, you can grind your coffee beans just before brewing them, preserving the bean oils and flavors up until the very last moment, and enjoy fresh coffee in minutes! Enjoy coffee house quality, fresher and faster with this compact 4 cup home brewing system. Equipped with a permanent washable coffee filter, one button operation, and different brew strength settings, you can customize your coffee to your liking!

