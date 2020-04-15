A brand new Dyson V6 Cord-Free Vacuum can be yours for $150 (Reg. $300)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its V6 Cord-Free Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. That’s $150 off what it debuted for and how much it currently fetches at Newegg. For further comparison, $224 is the lowest we’ve tracked this unit ever selling for direct from Amazon. Dyson products are pricey. Sometimes refurbished models allow you to cash in at a significant discount, but it’s really hard to do with new condition offerings, making this deal worth a second look. Once in your possession, you’ll be able to continuously tackle messes for up to 20-minutes at a time, and speaking from experience, I have yet to run out of battery power while cleaning with my Dyson. Owners will score a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

A fraction of today’s savings will score this Dyson accessory kit at $26. With it you’ll be ready to tackle all sorts of tasks and even replace some parts in the event that an accident happens. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re on the hunt for a small vacuum, don’t forget about Anker’s eufy HomeVac H11 for $45. We recently reviewed it, and found it to be “a very handy vacuum to have on hand for life’s messes.”

Dyson V6 Cord-Free Vacuum features:

Cord free. Hassle free. Filtration : Washable lifetime filter. Suction power (MAX mode) : 100 AW

Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Ergonomically designed

Motorized cleaner head cleans all floor types. Stiff nylon bristles remove ground in dirt from carpets. Carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors. Bristles cover its full width, allowing edge to edge cleaning

