Anker has been diving into home devices with their RoboVac line, smart doorbells, and security cameras. One of their newer home items is the HomeVac H11. This $60 1.2lb cordless vacuum is easy to use and because of its small, upright design can be stored almost anywhere. Head below to see it in action.

Eufy offers other options like the larger S11, and their entire line of RoboVacs like the 30c we checked out last year, but for quick messes, it can be handy to have something smaller and closer at hand. This is where the H11 shines. It’s about the size of a wine bottle and stands up with the included cover to make it easy to use and place in locations where other sweepers might not fit in.

Features

Of course, this isn’t meant as a full-sized stand-up vacuum replacement. It has some power, but not that much power. If you’re trying to suck up a lot of dirt and grime from an entire room, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

What it does offer though is the ability to tackle quick messes very conveniently. The H11 features up to 5500pa of suction power, which does fine for getting surface dirt, dust, crumbs, and most debris. Check out the video to see the H11 in action. It’s great for animal fur, dusting and brushing off collectibles, and cleaning up after messy kids’ snacks.

To add to the H11’s capability and a little bit of reach, the 2-in-1 combination tool makes the HomeVac even more useful. It presses into the inlet for a normal extension. This works great for getting into cracks in a couch or just adding a little bit of reach to the H11 to reach cobwebs overhead. Included with that combination tool, though, is a soft brush that can be slid down over the extension. It would be great if there was some way to store the 2-in-1 combination tool on the HomeVac itself or an included dock, but for now, you’ll have to just store in nearby.

Eufy HomeVac H11: Video

In-Use

Since it is a smaller handheld vacuum, the dust bin is also pretty small. It’s transparent and right on the tip of the H11. You can easily see when it is getting full and needs to be emptied, which should probably be after every use.

To empty the collection bin, just rotate the nozzle of the H11, pull it off, and remove the filters by pulling them out. Then you can dump out the bin and brush any additional debris on the filters. Both of the filters can be washed to make cleaning and maintaining performance even easier.

The included battery enables the H11 to be used continuously for just over 13-minutes. This should be plenty of time to clean up small messes. And because the button is right on the back of the H11 where you’re holding it anyway, it’s easy to turn on and off for spot cleaning. My daughter gets a kick out of using it that way.

Charging the H11 is as simple as plugging in the micro USB cable into any USB block and then into the back of the H11. It would be great if there was some sort of dock or auto charging function so you didn’t have to fumble with a cable to plug it back in. Getting back to a full charge takes a couple of hours.

Bigger Brother

If you’re interested in something bigger and more powerful, though, be sure to check out the eufy HomeVac S11, which is the bigger brother to the H11.

Conclusion

Overall, the H11 is a very handy vacuum to have on hand for life’s messes. At $60, it’s right in line with other small handheld vacuums like the $56 Amazon’s Choice Black+Decker dustbuster or the Amazon best-sellering Homsay Portable Handheld Vacuum. But its small size, discrete design, and easy to use functions make the HomeVac H11 a great choice for the home or office.

