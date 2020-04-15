Amazon takes more than $20 off Jabra’s Elite Active 65t Earbuds, now $118

Amazon is offering the Jabra Elite Active 65t Truly Wireless Earbuds for $118 shipped. That’s $22 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $8 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. These earbuds sport a truly-wireless design that lets you cut yet another cord. Each headphone is able to resist both sweat and dust. Jabra is so confident in its liquid-resistance that it backs it with a 2-year warranty. Once topped off owners will score 15-hours of total playback time. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Shave another $28 off today’s spending when opting for AUKEY’s Key Series True Wireless Earbuds at $90. While Jabra branding is shed, you’ll garner USB-C and Qi charging capabilities. Check out our review to learn more. There we dubbed them as a “feature-laden AirPods competitor.”

Oh, and lets not forget that Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case just hit a new Amazon low of $150. I recently upgraded to these after spending 3-years with the first-generation AirPods. I now benefit from Qi charging, faster pairing, and handsfree Siri activation.

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds features:

  • Enjoy an actively lifestyle with secure fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability
  • IP56 rated with a 2-year warranty against sweat and dust (registration required with the Jabra Sound+ app)
  • Power your music, calls and fitness tracking throughout the day with up to 5 hours battery life, and a total 15 hours with the included charging case

