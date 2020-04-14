New Amazon low strikes Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at $150

Amazon is offering the second-generation Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.98 shipped. That’s $49 off the regular rate and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $5. After rocking the Apple’s first-generation AirPods for 3-years, I finally upgraded to the newer model not too long ago. Thanks to a new H1 chip, pairing is faster and more reliable than ever and handsfree Siri is now in tow. Apple touts that a full charge yields 24-hours of battery life, a claim that has been spot on during my usage. Swing by our hands-on review to learn more.

Want to wirelessly charge an iPhone and AirPods side-by-side? Well, I recommend grabbing this Dual Wireless Charger for $23. I’ve been using this each and every day for months now and have been thrilled by it. Thanks to five Qi coils throughout, I’ve been able to place my devices almost anywhere to reliably top them off.

Speaking of Apple audio, did you catch that HomePod is on sale from $205? That’s right, it’s typically priced at $299, shaving off nearly one-third of the cost.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case features:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

