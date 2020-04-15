Kershaw’s Decibel Pocket Knife hits Amazon all-time low at $28.50 (Reg. $35+)

Amazon is now offering Kershaw Decibel Pocket Knife for $28.62 shipped. Regularly as much as $43 over the last year, this one has been slowly sliding down in price across 2020 and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Featuring a titanium carbo-nitride coated 3-inch stainless steel blade, it is ideal for everything from your everyday carry to at the job site, in the garden, or on the road. It also has an aluminum pivot collar, reversible pocket clip, as well as a downward positioned tip for making piercing cuts. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you won’t get the fancy bright blue anodized pivot collar, the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife is a great alternative. It sells for under $12 at Amazon and carries the best-seller status alongside a 4+ star rating from over 4,500 customers. This one also features a 3-inch blade as well as a black oxide high carbon stainless steel blade.

You can also grab the Victorinox MAP Adventurer Red Multitool for $30.50 at Amazon, but be sure to swing by our roundup the best multitools to choose from with prices starting at $5.

More on the Kershaw Decibel Pocket Knife:

The decibel folding knife is the perfect accessory no matter the activity or the location: at work, for everyday carry, in the warehouse, garden, or car

Kershaw’s Decibel pocketknife features quality 8Cr13MoV stainless blade steel; both blade and handle have dark matte-gray titanium-carbo-nitride coating

Unlike a standard drop-point blade, the Decibel’s tip is positioned downward, allowing users to make piercing cuts with ease and confidence; blade steel offers good edge retention and corrosion resistance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!