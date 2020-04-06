Add the Victorinox Adventurer multitool to your EDC at an Amazon low of $31.50

Apr. 6th 2020

Amazon is offering the Victorinox MAP Adventurer Red Multitool for $31.60 shipped. Going for $44 direct from Victorinox and around $40 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This multitool will give you a knife, bottle opener, Philips and flat head screwdrivers, and wire stripper. Victorinox is one of the best names in the business when it comes to Swiss Army multitools, and this is no exception. The tools don’t stop at the aforementioned, however, as you’ll also get a toothpick, tweezers, and more here, ensuring you’ll always be able to finish the job. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

For a multitool with a bit of a different style, we’ve got you covered. The Poeland Multitool comes in at just $10 Prime shipped on Amazon and gives you pliers, a knife, wire cutters, a wood saw, screwdrivers, a file, and more. However, be sure to swing by our guide for the best multitools to choose from with prices starting at $5.

Also, don’t miss out on the Victorinox 10-function Swiss Army Multitool sale we spotted over the weekend. It’s currently 25% off, which drops the price to $42.

Victorinox MAP Adventurer Multitool features:

The Adventurer pocket knife is an excellent blend of functionality for city folk and country kids alike. It’s lightweight, so you can easily carry it with you. It’s robust, so you can count on it holding up to whatever you throw at it. And its blade with liner lock system is as strong as it is sharp. So wherever you may roam, keep your Adventurer at hand.

