Surface Pro 7 sports USB-C + more at up to $300 off, deals from $675

Both Amazon and Microsoft are discounting Surface Pro 7 with up to $300 off various models. Prices start at $675 and go up from there. Our favorite is the i5/8GB/256GB model at Amazon for $899.99 shipped. This is $300 off its regular price, and Microsoft only has it on sale for $1,000 right now. Today’s deal is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. Surface Pro 7 is Microsoft’s latest tablet hybrid that’s built to help you get work done. You’ll get a 12.3-inch display, up to 10.5-hours of battery life, and both front and rear 1080p cameras for video calling and more. Plus, you can either use this computer as a tablet or laptop, thanks to the removable Type Cover. Add on the Surface Pen, and now you have a tablet with 4,096-levels of pressure sensitivity, which is great for drawing, photo editing, and more. Plus, Surface Pro 7 sports both USB-A and USB-C connections, ensuring that you’ll be able to plug in any peripheral you have. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Swing by Microsoft’s landing page to view even mode on sale. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use a bit of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this laptop sleeve. It’s under $20 Prime shipped and will keep your brand-new Surface Pro 7 safe while not in use and lets you easily carry around things like chargers, the Surface Pen, and more.

More of a gamer? Don’t miss the deal that we spotted yesterday on the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop. It has a Ryzen 7, RTX 2060, and more for $1,000. That’s a $300 savings compared to the normal price and lets you enjoy some of your favorite games from the couch.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features:

Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally

Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer.

More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging.

