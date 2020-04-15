A MacBook Pro + iPad fit nicely in Targus’ Legend IQ Backpack: $37 (Save 30%)

- Apr. 15th 2020 11:49 am ET

$37
0

Amazon is offering the Targus Legend IQ Backpack for $37.30 shipped. That’s up to $18 off recent pricing there and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2020. Armed with a dedicated laptop slot in addition to a tablet pocket, this backpack is a versatile option that’s ready to accommodate a wide variety of needs. It can fit a 16-inch MacBook Pro or similarly-sized device, making it a solid choice that should work with what you have now and may potentially buy for years to come. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A more affordable option would be the AmazonBasics Everyday Backpack for $13. It features a more basic design that’s made for 15-inch laptops and doesn’t have a dedicated tablet pocket. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for a more high-end solution? Amazon still has Timbuk2’s Uptown Backpack available for $68, which is 25% off typical pricing.

Targus Legend IQ Backpack features:

  • Pockets throughout for organization, including a tablet pocket
  • Media pocket Custom fit with a Built-in cord and headphone jack
  • Trolley strap easily attaches to your rolling luggage for convenient travel
  • Soft-touch handle and padded back panel provides airflow
  • Designed to stand upright

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$37
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

iPad Accessories Backpack targus

About the Author