A MacBook Pro + iPad fit nicely in Targus’ Legend IQ Backpack: $37 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Targus Legend IQ Backpack for $37.30 shipped. That’s up to $18 off recent pricing there and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2020. Armed with a dedicated laptop slot in addition to a tablet pocket, this backpack is a versatile option that’s ready to accommodate a wide variety of needs. It can fit a 16-inch MacBook Pro or similarly-sized device, making it a solid choice that should work with what you have now and may potentially buy for years to come. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A more affordable option would be the AmazonBasics Everyday Backpack for $13. It features a more basic design that’s made for 15-inch laptops and doesn’t have a dedicated tablet pocket. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for a more high-end solution? Amazon still has Timbuk2’s Uptown Backpack available for $68, which is 25% off typical pricing.

Targus Legend IQ Backpack features:

Pockets throughout for organization, including a tablet pocket

Media pocket Custom fit with a Built-in cord and headphone jack

Trolley strap easily attaches to your rolling luggage for convenient travel

Soft-touch handle and padded back panel provides airflow

Designed to stand upright

