Elegantly stow some gear on Twelve South’s Backpack for iMac at $35 (Save 20%)

Apr. 15th 2020

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Backpack for iMac in Silver at $35.05 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in 2020 for this colorway. Whether you’re rocking a 21.5- or 27-inch iMac, this Twelve South accessory is here to give you a bit of additional storage. It attaches to an iMac’s stand, providing a convenient location to stow an external HDD and more. You can stack up to 3.5-pounds of gear there, ensuring there’s enough support for a MacBook or Mac mini. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you were considering Twelve South Backpack for iMac to store a Mac mini, you could opt for Sabrent’s $10 Mount instead to save quite a bit of cash. Not only can it be affixed to a wall and underneath a desk, you can also attach it to a VESA-ready display.

Yet another way to deck out an iMac is with Sabrent’s 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub at $28. It elegantly delivers ports to the front, making them much easier to access when compared to turning the iMac around.

Twelve South Backpack for iMac features:

  • Helps create an organized workspace by elevating hard drives and other peripherals off your desk
  • Adds a space-saving shelf that mounts to the back or front of your iMac or Apple Display
  • Holds up to 3.5 pounds of hard drives, peripherals – even a MacBook
  • Integrated cable rails allow for handy cord and cable management with integrated vertical pegs to supported hard drives

