Amazon takes $54 off Acer’s Predator Utility MacBook + iPad Backpack, now $96

- Apr. 16th 2020 11:41 am ET

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Utility Backpack for $95.99 shipped. That’s $54 off the typical rate there and is within $16 of the lowest price we have tracked. With room for a 17.3-inch gaming laptop, this beast of a bag is unquestionably ready for any MacBook. One of its standout features includes an easy-to-access bottom pocket that’s perfect for stowing a power brick, personal belongings, and more. The outer shell repels liquid, helping prevent stains and ensuring your investment remains protected for years to come. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Opt for Lenovo’s Legion Recon Backpack at $38 to cut today’s spending by more than half. It tops out at capacity for 16-inch MacBook Pro though, which is a bit smaller than what you’ll find in the Acer above.

Save even more when you nab yesterday’s deal on the Targus Legend IQ Backpack at $37. The offer is still live, allowing you to cash in on 30% in savings.

Acer Predator Utility Backpack features:

  • Cushioned mesh back panel for ventilated Air flow
  • Interior headset strap
  • Water repellent coating protection and zippers
  • Bottom pocket for power adapter Brick and personal belongings
  • Luggage handle pass-through design

