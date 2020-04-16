Beats Pill+ drops to one of the best prices yet at $106 (Reg. $130+)

- Apr. 16th 2020 7:00 am ET

0

Woot offers the Beats Pill+ Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $105.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Today’s deal is down from the original $180 price tag and Best Buy’s 1-day sale at $130. It also beats the Amazon all-time low by $1. Beats Pill+ offers “defined, pure sound quality in a portable, compact design.” Connect via Bluetooth and enjoy playback for 12 hours. Simply recharge with the bundled Lightning cable. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 2,500 Amazon reviewers.

Those wanting to save further will want to consider this Tribit alternative, which shares a similar look but ditches the Lightning input. You can count on even better better life at 24 hours along with a waterproof design. It has stellar ratings as well for a fraction of the Beats Pill+ price tag.

Beats Pill+ features:

  • Defined, pure sound quality in a portable, compact design. Length of cable is 0.68 feet
  • Pair and play with Bluetooth device with a 12-hour rechargeable battery
  • Charge out to charge your iPhone and other devices
  • Enhanced speaker phone lets you make and receive calls with clarity
  • Comes with Beats Pill+ speaker with 1.5m Lightning to USB-A charging cable, 12.5W PSU, Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card

