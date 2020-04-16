Score an Echo Plus with built-in Zigbee hub + $20 Kohl’s cash for $100

- Apr. 16th 2020 6:27 pm ET

0

Kohl’s is offering the Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Smart Speaker with built-in Smart Hub for $99.99 shipped with a bonus $20 in Kohl’s Cash included with your purchase. Also at Amazon, though you won’t get the extra $20 there. Normally $150, this is a match of our last mention, though with the bonus Kohl’s Cash it becomes one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. The Echo Plus is the perfect addition to any smart home, thanks to its high-quality speaker design and built-in hub. That’s right, the Echo Plus can function as the main hub for your Zigbee-enabled smart home gear, helping to simplify your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Want to learn more about Echo Plus? Check out our announcement coverage or our hands-on review.

Do you not need the built-in hub or other higher-end features of the Echo Plus? Well, Amazon’s Echo Dot at $40 is a great alternative. Not only will you save $60, but you’ll still be able to command your smart home and enjoy voice-controlled music with this budget-focused speaker.

For another great way to upgrade your smart home, check out this sale on the Nest Learning Thermostat that we’re tracking. You get the thermostat plus a sensor for $190, which saves you $100 over buying them separately. Plus, more deals are there with prices from $139.

Echo Plus features:

Start or expand your smart home with the 2nd-generation sandstone Amazon Echo Plus. Equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi and a microphone array, the 2nd-generation Echo Plus connects to your home’s wireless network and allows you to intuitively play music, check the weather and traffic anywhere in the US, hear sports scores, and more. Using voice control technology powered by Amazon Alexa, the built-in microphones allow the Echo Plus to respond to your voice from any direction in the room, even while music is playing. Bluetooth is also onboard, enabling the Echo Plus to wirelessly pair and play audio from a variety of audio sources, such as smartphones and tablets. The 2nd-generation Echo Plus stands 5.8″ tall with a 3.9″ diameter and incorporates a 3″ woofer and 0.8″ tweeter to produce full-range sound.

