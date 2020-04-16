Nest Learning Thermostat bundle drops to $190 ($290 value), more from $139

Best Buy is currently offering the Nest Learning Thermostat bundled with a Nest Temperature Sensor for $189.99 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member (free to sign up) to lock-in the deal. Also available at B&H and Google without the extra sensor for $10 more. Typically selling for $250 alone, the bundled accessory adds $40 to the overall value saving you $100 in total and marking the best discount we’ve seen this year. Featuring one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the thermostat market, Nest’s model allows you to take control over your home’s heating and cooling. Alongside smart home control, it’ll also offer energy savings. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. More deals below.

Also on sale today, Nest Thermostat E has been marked down to $139 at B&H. Also available for $1 more at Best Buy. Today’s offer saves you $30, comes within $6 of our previous mention, and is one of the best this year. Nest Thermostat E trades off the fancier design of the featured model in favor of a frosted glass display. There’s still the same Assistant-powered functionality, though. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

Also on sale today, you’ll find Nest Cam Outdoor at the lowest price this year of $124. Or if you’re looking for a more affordable way to enjoy voice assistant-enabled temperature control, Emerson’s Sensi HomeKit Thermostat is down to $92.50. Find those deals and much more in our Smart Home guide.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

