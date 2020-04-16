Home Depot discounts garage organization by up to 40%: Husky, DEWALT, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select garage organization systems and more. Free shipping is available for all. Leading the way is Husky’s 4-foot Solid Wood Top Workbench for $246.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $380 but generally is listed at $350. Today’s offer matches our previous mention from earlier this spring. This low-profile workbench offers a “durable” wood platform, drawer, and pegboard storage system. It’s ideal for setups where space may be at a premium. Includes a single drawer as well for extra storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find additional top picks down below.

For a more traditional option, consider the DEWALT 48-inch 3-Shelf Wire Rack System for $139.99. That’s down $70 from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2020. This model offers enough strength for 2-tons of weight and is NSF-certified, so it’s good to go for just about any use case, including storing food. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Home Depot has plenty of additional deals worth checking out in today’s sale, which you can see on this landing page. Jump into our home goods guide for even more price drops on coffee makers, storage essentials, and other everyday necessities.

Husky 4-foot Solid Wood Top Bench features:

Combining storage space with functionality is this 4 ft. Solid Wood Top Workbench with Storage. It can withstand extreme temperatures and high humidity so it’s fine to place in your basement, workshop or garage. This workstation supports up to 1,675 lbs. with its solid wood work platform. Easily access your tools like screwdrivers with the included holders at either side of the bench. . It also includes a full width big drawer to store tools and various items and pegboard to neatly organize tools.

