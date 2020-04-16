Up your iPhone video game with JOBY’s Smartphone Stabilizer at $80 (Save 20%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JOBY Smartphone Three-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for $79.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $100, like you’ll find directly from JOBY, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This stabilizer is a great way to take silky smooth videos from your iPhone or another smartphone thanks to its three-axis gimbal. It features four different recording modes, a 7-inch extendable telescopic handle, and the built-in rechargeable battery will keep you going for 10-hours at a time. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable way to improve their smartphone videography or photography will find the GorillaPod Mobile Mini for $15 at Amazon. You’ll find the same smartphone support, but with JOBY’s flexible tripod included instead of the motorized gimbal.

Earlier today we also spotted that Moment is taking 20% off a collection of its iPhone SE cases and more from $24. Also included in the sale are a selection of lenses to upgrade the photography game on your new handset.

JOBY Smartphone Stabilizer features:

Get shake-free videos with JOBY’s Smart Stabilizer. This is the ultimate three-axis smartphone gimbal for vloggers & content creators. With Smart Stabilizer you’ll get steady videos no matter what creative space you’re in. Don’t be limited by your gear! Give yourself the freedom to jump, run, spin, skip and move – Smart Stabilizer will keep your videos level and silky smooth.

