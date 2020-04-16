Moment takes 20% off new iPhone SE cases and photography gear from $24

Apr. 16th 2020

From $24
With Apple making the new iPhone SE official yesterday, Moment is taking the opportunity to slash 20% off a selection of cases for the handset. Prices start at $24, and shipping is free on orders over $35. One standout is on the Wallet and Lens Case for $23.99. Down from $30, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is $1 under the lowest we’ve seen prior and the best to date. This case pairs Moment’s lens mounting interface with a leather wallet for a veritable way to protect your new handset. It can hold up to three cards at a time and comes in two styles. iPhone SE already touts the “best single-camera system” from Apple to date, but throwing in compatibility for Moment’s lineup of lenses will elevate your iPhoneography game even further. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other top picks from the sale.

Another top pick from the sale is Moment’s new iPhone SE Battery Case for $71.99. Down from $90, today’s offer takes $18 off the going rate and is the best we’ve seen. Armed with a 2500mAh internal battery, this case not only adds all the aforementioned lens accessory support, but also keeps your handset running through longer photo shoots and the like. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

On top of its cases, Moment is also discounting a selection of compatible lenses, which you’ll find highlighted down below alongside the other standouts.

Moment iPhone SE Highlights:

Moment Wallet and Lens Case features:

Everything you love about the Moment Case, now with a slim leather wallet to hold up to 3 cards. It’s an affordable case for everyone who loves to use their camera phone and travel light. Enjoy your free-time without worries, knowing that your phone and wallet are stored safely together.

