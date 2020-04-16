Apple Watch band deals from $9: Official Nike+ $32, leather straps, more

- Apr. 16th 2020 7:17 am ET

We have spotted a couple of notable Apple Watch band deals this morning, headlined by Nike’s Sport Strap at $31.97 shipped. That’s down from the usual $49 price tag and the best we’ve seen on the Royal Pulse colorway. This is a rare chance to save on Nike’s sport bands, which feature “high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded holes”, making it an ideal companion for long workout sessions. These bands have been particularly popular and are typically not discounted direct from Nike. Head below for additional deals.

Marge Plus via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Leather Apple Watch Band in Brown for $9.34 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $13 or more price tag and the second-best we’ve tracked. While Apple is charging significantly more for a first-party Watch band, this alternative comes in at a particularly notable price. It has stellar ratings from nearly 7,100 Amazon reviewers and is made from “100% genuine leather.” Includes an 18-month warranty with purchase.

If today’s lead deal doesn’t fit your style, check out our roundup of the best third-party options from $5. You’ll find a wide range of bands and straps to fit just about any budget.

Nike+ Sport Band features:

Made from a high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded holes, the Nike Sport Band is durable, breathable and most importantly, comfortable.

