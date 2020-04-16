Save big on Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, more in today’s Woot sale from $60 (Refurb)

- Apr. 16th 2020 6:47 am ET

From $60
0

Today only, Woot offers a selection of certified refurbished Android smartphones from $59.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is Google Pixel 2 64GB in Just Black for $89.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $650 and today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Pixel 2 offers a 12MP camera, up to 25 hours of battery life, and a water-resistant design. Includes a 90-day warranty. Although a few generations older now, this is still a solid buy for kids and grandparents. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Another standout today is Samsung’s Galaxy S9+ 64GB with GSM compatibility for $269.99. You’d typically pay over $700 for this model in new condition. Notable features here include a 12MP camera, water-resistant design and an integrated iris scanner. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Dive into the rest of today’s deals for additional markdowns on various devices. Put your savings to work and grab an extra USB-C cable for charging at home or on-the-go. We also recommend grabbing a Pixel 2 case as well to keep your investment safe.

Pixel 2 features:

Introducing the Google Pixel 2. Discover a better way to capture, store, and see the world. Pixel 2 features a smart camera that takes beautiful photos. Capture stunning photos with an effortless photography experience. Pixel 2 changes the way you take, save and share your moments, including new ways to dress up your photos with AR stickers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $60
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android
Samsung

Samsung
woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp