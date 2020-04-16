Save big on Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, more in today’s Woot sale from $60 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers a selection of certified refurbished Android smartphones from $59.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is Google Pixel 2 64GB in Just Black for $89.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $650 and today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Pixel 2 offers a 12MP camera, up to 25 hours of battery life, and a water-resistant design. Includes a 90-day warranty. Although a few generations older now, this is still a solid buy for kids and grandparents. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Another standout today is Samsung’s Galaxy S9+ 64GB with GSM compatibility for $269.99. You’d typically pay over $700 for this model in new condition. Notable features here include a 12MP camera, water-resistant design and an integrated iris scanner. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Dive into the rest of today’s deals for additional markdowns on various devices. Put your savings to work and grab an extra USB-C cable for charging at home or on-the-go. We also recommend grabbing a Pixel 2 case as well to keep your investment safe.

Pixel 2 features:

Introducing the Google Pixel 2. Discover a better way to capture, store, and see the world. Pixel 2 features a smart camera that takes beautiful photos. Capture stunning photos with an effortless photography experience. Pixel 2 changes the way you take, save and share your moments, including new ways to dress up your photos with AR stickers.

