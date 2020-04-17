Bosch’s Compact Drill/Driver Kit bundles two batteries for $67 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Bosch 18V Compact Drill/Driver Kit (GSR18V-190B22) for $67.15 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. Add this Bosch drill driver combo kit to your collection and you’ll stand to benefit from its lightweight 2.75-pound design. You’ll also find not one, but two batteries included. A charger is also included, making it easy to always have your backup battery charged up and ready to go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Less than half of your savings will help set future projects up for success with DEWALT’s 45-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $15. While its description may lead you to believe there are 45-tips, you actually get a total of 54 thanks to several double-ended ones.

If any of your projects are taking place inside of your home, you’re bound to create a bit of a mess. Thankfully we’ve spotted a brand new Dyson V6 Cord-Free Vacuum for $150. Typically priced at $300, this deal delivers 50% in savings.

Bosch 18V Compact Drill/Driver Kit features:

Performance: The Bosch GSR18V 190B22 drill/driver kit provides an enhanced torque rating, delivering 480 inches lbs of torque for improved productivity

COMPACT: Featuring a compact, lightweight design, the GSR18V 190B22 weighs only 2.75 lbs (Tool only, not including battery) and has only a 7.8 inches head length

ACCURACY: With 20+1 clutch settings, the drill/driver provides accuracy for reduced fastener damage; The keyless ratcheting 1/2 inches chuck with auto lock enables easier bit changes

