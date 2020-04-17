Clear leaves and more with EGO’s 56V blower at $99 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $199)

Home Depot offers the factory reconditioned EGO 56V Electric Blower for $99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s a 50% reduction from the usual new condition price. Today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen in recent months. This blower is great for cleanup during the spring or fall, easily moving debris with up to 110MPH speeds. Best of all? You won’t have to worry about dealing with gas or oil anymore. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Consider saving further and going with this corded electric alternative from WORX. It sells for around $50 and delivers similar features for half the price. Of course, you’ll need an extension cord to take advantage of this model, but there are plenty of low-cost options out there. Over 3,000 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Jump into our daily Green Deals roundup for additional markdowns on everything that’s environmentally-friendly, including solar panels, electric outdoor tools, and more.

EGO Electric Leaf Blower features:

The EGO POWER+ 530 CFM Blower is the next, big step up in power and convenience for cordless blowers. Turbine fan engineering, inspired by advanced aeronautics technology, performs better than many premium gas-powered models. The light-weight, compact, high-efficiency brushless motor delivers longer run time, low vibrations and an extended motor life. The advanced EGO POWER+ 56-Volt battery uses industry-leading Arc-Lithium technology to deliver Power Beyond Belief and is compatible with all EGO POWER+ products.

