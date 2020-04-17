Google Pixel Slate returns to an Amazon low of $444.50

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel Slate 12.3-inch ChromeOS 2-in-1 1.1GHz m3/8GB/64GB for $444.39 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. This 2-in-1 fetches up to $799, but has been sitting at $499 lately on Amazon. Today’s offer is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re simply curious about Chrome OS or a dedicated user, Pixel Slate is a top contender in the space and worthy of your consideration. Both the software and hardware are made by Google, helping ensure that you get one of the best performers found in this form-factor. Owners will garner a 12.3-inch display that’s ready to tackle split-screen multitasking, large Google Docs, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Check out our review to learn more.

Today’s savings leave you with plenty left over to afford RAVPower’s 61W USB-C Wall Charger. Available for $23, this offering is a great way to score a backup power brick that you can keep in your bedroom or backpack. GaN technology delivers a power brick that’s “50% smaller than a standard 61W MacBook charger.”

Need a backpack to tote your new Pixel Slate? We’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on Osprey’s Quasar Backpack at $67. This offer shaves 25% off, making it worth a moment of time.

Google Pixel Slate features:

Google Pixel Slate is made to deliver brilliant entertainment, portable performance and everything you love about Google for how you live & work today

12.3 inch molecular Display with 6 million pixels brings your favorite movies and videos to life. Tuned to Perfection, the Dual front firing speakers deliver a premium Audio experience

Get more done with powerful multitasking tools including split screen, multi window browsing, and collaboration apps like Google docs, sheets, and slides

