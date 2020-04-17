Osprey’s Quasar 15-inch MacBook Backpack drops to Amazon low at $67 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Osprey Quasar 15-inch MacBook Backpack for $66.99 shipped. Down from $90, like you’ll find for other styles right now at Amazon, today’s offer is good for an over 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Featuring a dedicated 15-inch laptop sleeve, this backpack is perfect for MacBook owners looking to take their machine on-the-go in the future. There’s also two mesh water bottle pockets, a front organization pocket with key clip, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 90 customers. More details below.

While the featured deal does include some internal compartments for keeping gear nice and tidy, those with a larger everyday carry may not find it up to the task. There’s why picking up Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer for $20 with your savings is a no-brainer. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more.

If you’re in the market for something a little more high-end, Acer’s Predator backpack was made with gamers in mind and sports an internal sleeve for up to 17-inch laptops. Right now you can bring it home for $96.

Osprey Quasar 15-inch MacBook Backpack features:

Durable, dependable and equipped to confront the day’s challenges together with you, the Quasar is a pack you’ll reach for day in and day out—with enough room to carry your daily needs and smart features to ease your routine. A breathable backpanel and soft harness make for a comfortable carry, no matter if you’re commuting to work, school, the farmer’s market or your favorite watering hole.

