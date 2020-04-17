Intense Nerf wars await with Rival Hypnos XIX-1200 returning to $35.50

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Hypnos XIX-1200 for $35.49 shipped. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked. With some states continuing to extend stay-at-home orders, you may be getting a bit stir-crazy. Thankfully this Nerf deal is here to keep you occupied. Instead of darts, you’ll be armed with foam balls that fly through the air at up to 100-feet per second. With that kind of speed, the opposition won’t know what hit them. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you have no other Nerf blasters at home, you may want to spring for two Rubber Band Guns at $11. While these aren’t likely to perform quite as well as the Nerf above, at least you’ll be able to bring someone else in on the fun.

While we’re talking fun, don’t miss out on the ukulele deals we found. Priced start from $29, allowing you to inexpensively pick up a new instrument.

Nerf Rival Hypnos XIX-1200 features:

Experience the intensity of Nerf rival competitions with the hypnos xix-1200 blaster

Features a folding stock to create a Compact configuration for close spaces, portability, and storage

Comes with two 12-Round magazines, 24 high-impact rounds, and 2 clips that attach to the tactical rail to hold the second magazine for fast reloading

