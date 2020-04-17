Score a year of Sony’s game streaming PlayStation Now for $45 (Reg. $60)

Sony is currently offering a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Now for $44.99. Normally $60, this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. PlayStation now delivers over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games, all with one subscription. You’ll enjoy the games in 720p without having to download them to your system, thanks to the unique streaming nature here. Plus, PlayStation Now isn’t limited to working just on your console, as it’s even compatible with PC streaming, further expanding you capabilities here. But, don’t just take our word for it, be sure to check out everything about PlayStation now over at Sony’s official blog. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Not entirely familiar with Sony’s on-demand game streaming service? Well, we last posted about it in October of 2019, and since then, the library has expanded from over 500 games to over 800, showcasing that it’s growing rapidly. You’ll find classic PS2 and PS3 games, as well as some big-time Sony Studios titles like God of War, Grand Theft Auto V, and more.

PlayStation Now:

Save money with this recurring 12-month subscription

PS Now delivers unlimited access to a growing library of over 750 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games, all with one subscription

Unlimited download access to 200+ PS4 and PS2 games in the PS Now library to your PlayStation 4 console

Stream directly to your PS4 or PC, and download PS4 & PS2 games to your PS4

