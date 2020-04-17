Porter-Cable’s Air Compressor Combo bundles nailers, more: $199 (Save $70)

Home Depot is offering the Porter-Cable Air Compressor Combo Kit (PCFP12234) for $199 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this bundle include a 6-gallon air compressor, you’ll also nab finish and brad nailers, a crown stapler, belt hook and 25-foot hose. The compressor utilizes an oil-free pump that eliminates maintenance while also keeping it clean. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want something more travel-friendly? This DEWALT’s Inflator is $99 and can run using DC, AC, and even a 20V battery. It can also deflate, allowing you to easily empty an air mattress and more.

Speaking of tools, don’t forget that Bosch’s Compact Drill/Driver Kit has fallen to $67 at Amazon. Two batteries are included making this a great option for those that like to carry out all-day projects. It typically fetches over $30 more, so now’s a great time to snag it.

Porter-Cable Combo Kit features:

This Porter-Cable combo kit is ideal for framing and finish work, crafts, flooring and furniture. This combo kit includes the C2002 6 Gal. 150 PSI Air Compressor, FN250SB 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. Finish Nailer, BN200SB 18-Gauge 2 in. Brad Nailer, TS056 3/8 in. Crown Stapler, a belt hook and a 25 ft. hose. The air compressor features two regulated, factory-installed air couplers to easily support two users. Its body is made with steel for strength and has an upgraded shroud and console cover to protect its vital components. The compressor features an oil-free pump to eliminate the need for maintenance and the tank is designed to operate at 150 max psi.

