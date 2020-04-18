Prompt delivery sets Ameriwood’s Home Haven Retro Desk apart: $60 (Save 20%)

- Apr. 18th 2020 10:24 am ET

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Haven Retro Desk for $59.77 shipped. That’s good for at least 20% in savings off recent pricing there and is the second-best 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked. With stay-at-home orders being extended in some states, it may not be a bad idea to take this opportunity to get your home office in order. This offering features hairpin legs and an espresso-colored surface. It’ll bring some retro flair into your space and even sports a riser along the back for some additional storage. It measures over 3-feet wide, yielding plenty of space for a MacBook and iPad while also ensuring it can fit in almost any room. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Embrace your desk’s minimal look by putting cable clips to work. You can score a 16-pack of these for $11, allowing you to carry out this project and some down the road. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Oh, and don’t forget to swing by our roundup of Amazon’s $10 off $25+ sale on DYMO, Sharpie, and Expo brands. This opportunity delivers up to 40% in savings on a wide variety of office supplies, label makers, and more.

Ameriwood Home Haven Retro Desk features:

  • Make your office space anywhere in your home with the Ameriwood Home Haven Retro Desk with Riser
  • Haven Retro Desk is perfect for small offices, apartment, dens and bedrooms
  • Desk top accommodates your laptop, papers and notebooks
  • Desk Riser gives you extra space to keep office supplies, pictures or décor
  • Espresso desk top surfaces and Gunmetal Gray hairpin style legs bring an updated style to your décor

