Prompt delivery sets Ameriwood’s Home Haven Retro Desk apart: $60 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Haven Retro Desk for $59.77 shipped. That’s good for at least 20% in savings off recent pricing there and is the second-best 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked. With stay-at-home orders being extended in some states, it may not be a bad idea to take this opportunity to get your home office in order. This offering features hairpin legs and an espresso-colored surface. It’ll bring some retro flair into your space and even sports a riser along the back for some additional storage. It measures over 3-feet wide, yielding plenty of space for a MacBook and iPad while also ensuring it can fit in almost any room. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Embrace your desk’s minimal look by putting cable clips to work. You can score a 16-pack of these for $11, allowing you to carry out this project and some down the road. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Oh, and don’t forget to swing by our roundup of Amazon’s $10 off $25+ sale on DYMO, Sharpie, and Expo brands. This opportunity delivers up to 40% in savings on a wide variety of office supplies, label makers, and more.

Ameriwood Home Haven Retro Desk features:

Make your office space anywhere in your home with the Ameriwood Home Haven Retro Desk with Riser

Haven Retro Desk is perfect for small offices, apartment, dens and bedrooms

Desk top accommodates your laptop, papers and notebooks

Desk Riser gives you extra space to keep office supplies, pictures or décor

Espresso desk top surfaces and Gunmetal Gray hairpin style legs bring an updated style to your décor

