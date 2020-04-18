Amazon’s $10 off $25+ sale saves up to 40% on DYMO, Sharpie, and Expo brands

Amazon is offering $10 off when spending $25+ on select DYMO, Sharpie, Expo, and other brands. Our top pick involves bundling DYMO’s LabelManager 160 Label Maker with Sharpie’s Blue Permanent Marker (as a filler) for $16.61 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 in savings when compared with the typical value here and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked on the label maker in well over a year. Headlining this deal is DYMO’s capable, compact, and lightweight label maker. It features a full QWERTY keyboard that allows you to quickly type whatever your next label may be. This leads to fast-paced organization, helping ensure that a little bit of work can deliver big boosts in overall efficiency. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more top picks.
More top picks:
- DYMO LetraTag Label Maker: $16 (Reg. $27)
- 36-pack of EXPO Dry Erase Markers: $19 (Reg. $30)
- 36-pack of Sharpie Permanent Markers: $24 (Reg. $35)
While you’re at it, be sure to swing by our recent coverage of Brother’s AiO AirPrint laser printer deal. Priced at $115, you’re in line to save $25, making now a great time to strike.
DYMO LabelManager 160 Label Maker features:
- PORTABLE LABEL MAKER: Compact and lightweight for portability, making it easy to label just about anything, anywhere
- TYPE QUICKLY AND EASILY: Label maker lets you quickly type text on the familiar computer style QWERTY keyboard, edit with one touch fast formatting keys and print perfect, professional labels every time
- PRINTS CUSTOM LABELS: Customize your label with 20 plus ways to format text and 200 plus symbols and clip art
