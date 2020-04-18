Amazon’s $10 off $25+ sale saves up to 40% on DYMO, Sharpie, and Expo brands

Amazon is offering $10 off when spending $25+ on select DYMO, Sharpie, Expo, and other brands. Our top pick involves bundling DYMO’s LabelManager 160 Label Maker with Sharpie’s Blue Permanent Marker (as a filler) for $16.61 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 in savings when compared with the typical value here and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked on the label maker in well over a year. Headlining this deal is DYMO’s capable, compact, and lightweight label maker. It features a full QWERTY keyboard that allows you to quickly type whatever your next label may be. This leads to fast-paced organization, helping ensure that a little bit of work can deliver big boosts in overall efficiency. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more top picks.

More top picks:

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by our recent coverage of Brother’s AiO AirPrint laser printer deal. Priced at $115, you’re in line to save $25, making now a great time to strike.

DYMO LabelManager 160 Label Maker features:

PORTABLE LABEL MAKER: Compact and lightweight for portability, making it easy to label just about anything, anywhere

TYPE QUICKLY AND EASILY: Label maker lets you quickly type text on the familiar computer style QWERTY keyboard, edit with one touch fast formatting keys and print perfect, professional labels every time

PRINTS CUSTOM LABELS: Customize your label with 20 plus ways to format text and 200 plus symbols and clip art

