Withings’ 40mm Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch returns to 2020 low of $144

Amazon is offering the Withings 40mm Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $143.96 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked. Armed with 25-day battery life, this Withings smartwatch decimates what you’d achieve with Apple Watch and many others. This is thanks to a hybrid design that features only a small display for viewing heart-rate. In addition to smartphone notification support, wearers will also be able to cash in on sleep tracking, a feature that has yet to be natively supported on Apple Watch. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers. Check out our video review of the Withings lineup to learn more.

If you’d rather have something that resembles an Apple Watch, consider Amazfit Bip for $70. It sports a 1.28-inch display and weighs only 1.1-ounces. Battery life lasts up to 30-days on a single charge, keeping it right on par with what you’d achieve with the Withings above.

Looking for a lower-cost Withings alternative? We’ve got you covered with a sale from a few days back that cut a similar model to $127. Styling is a bit different though, so be sure to check photos to be sure you’ve nabbed the best option to suit your needs.

Withings 40mm Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

HEART RATE MONITORING – Maximize your workouts with continuous heart rate and in-depth reporting plus daily and overnight HR.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – Up to 25 days battery life on one charge, plus 20 more days on power reserve mode (time & activity tracking only).

24/7 TRACKING – Automatically tracks walk, run, swim, and 30+ activities in workout mode. Connected GPS provides a map of your session with distance, elevation and pace.

