Save 60% on 3-month Kindle newspaper subscriptions at $4: LA Times and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting 3-month newspaper subscriptions on Kindle for $3.99. Throughout the sale, you’ll find offers on LA Times, Chicago Tribune, The Boston Globe, and more. Normally selling for $10 each, you’re saving 60% across the board all while expanding your reading list for less. Following the 3-month subscription, all of the newspapers will auto-renew at full price. So be sure to keep that in mind. If you’re looking for a new way to read up on news from around the United States and more, then today’s sale is worth a closer look. And with these being digital copies, you won’t have to worry about delivery. Ratings are solid across the board. More details below.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll be able to read Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston on Kindle for $2.99. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s offer is one of the first we’ve seen on a digital copy and the best it has sold for at Amazon. Having earned best-seller status at both the New York Times and USA Today, this read follows a premise of “what happens when America’s First Son falls in love with the Prince of Wales?” Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

Los Angeles Times Kindle details:

This subscription will automatically renew until you decide to cancel. For subscriptions with terms of 6 months or longer, or where otherwise required by law, Amazon will send you a renewal notice via email before your subscription expires and notify you of the rate at which your subscription will renew. Amazon will renew on your behalf at the lowest renewal rate then available to Amazon.com customers at the time of renewal. We will send you a notification if the renewal price changes. You may change your credit card, address information or cancel your subscription before the renewal order is placed.

