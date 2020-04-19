Sonos Playbar drops to one of its best prices yet at $449 (Refurb, Orig. $699)

Trusted seller World Wide Stereo (99.8% positive all-time feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sonos Playbar for $449 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Original selling for $699, a price it still regularly fetches at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats our previous refurbished mention by $50, and is one of the lowest we’ve seen to date. Sonos Playbar enters as one of the more high-end speakers in the company’s lineup and is centered around nine Class-D digital amplifiers that power three tweeters and six mid-woofers. As always with Sonos, you’ll be able to take advantage of whole-home audio playback alongside the ability to pair with satellite speakers for an enhanced home theater setup. Alongside Wi-Fi connectivity, there’s an optical port alongside dual Ethernet slots. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and includes a 1-year warranty. More details below.

Now if you’re looking to bring the same Sonos feature set to your home theater on a tighter budget, consider picking up the Sonos Beam instead. This $349 sound bar packs built-in Alexa alongside AirPlay 2 functionality and more. I’ve been using one for several months now and love the balanced, room-filling sound it produces. Learn more in our review.

Sonos Playbar features:

Make immersive, high-resolution audio an integral part of your entertainment with this Sonos Playbar soundbar. Bluetooth connectivity streams your favorite playlist wirelessly from your smart device, while automatic tuning ensures rich, detailed sound anywhere in the room. This Sonos Playbar soundbar lets you connect speakers in different rooms over Wi-Fi.

