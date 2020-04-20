Summer adventures await with Allen Sports’ 2-Bike Car Rack: $50 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports Premier Trunk Mounted 2-Bike Rack for $49.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. With excellent summer weather just around the corner, now’s a great time to plan ahead and nab a bike rack. This offering doesn’t just attach to SUVs and can work on everything from sedans to hatchbacks. A patented quick-snap design allows you to easily prep, attach, and haul bikes to your next destination. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Frequent adjustments to your bike can help it ride best. To do this you’ll need some tools. Thankfully this 17-in-1 multi-tool keeps things organized and simple at $28. It sports a slim and lightweight form-factor that measures only 1.8-inches wide and weights just 3.9-ounces.
Got some outdoor projects to tackle? Take a moment to check out the discounts we spotted on Milwaukee and Ryobi tools at Home Depot. Options are priced from $75, allowing you to take advantage of deals without needing to spend much money.
Allen Sports 2-Bike Rack features:
- Patent pending design fits sedans, hatchbacks, minivans and SUV’s consult manufacturer web site for specific vehicle fit information
- Patented quick snap set up design allow for super quick set up right out of the box
- Individual Dual Compound tie down cradles secure and protect bicycles; 2 patented sure strap lower straps keeps bottom hooks in place during use
