Summer adventures await with Allen Sports’ 2-Bike Car Rack: $50 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports Premier Trunk Mounted 2-Bike Rack for $49.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. With excellent summer weather just around the corner, now’s a great time to plan ahead and nab a bike rack. This offering doesn’t just attach to SUVs and can work on everything from sedans to hatchbacks. A patented quick-snap design allows you to easily prep, attach, and haul bikes to your next destination. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Frequent adjustments to your bike can help it ride best. To do this you’ll need some tools. Thankfully this 17-in-1 multi-tool keeps things organized and simple at $28. It sports a slim and lightweight form-factor that measures only 1.8-inches wide and weights just 3.9-ounces.

Got some outdoor projects to tackle? Take a moment to check out the discounts we spotted on Milwaukee and Ryobi tools at Home Depot. Options are priced from $75, allowing you to take advantage of deals without needing to spend much money.

Allen Sports 2-Bike Rack features:

Patent pending design fits sedans, hatchbacks, minivans and SUV’s consult manufacturer web site for specific vehicle fit information

Patented quick snap set up design allow for super quick set up right out of the box

Individual Dual Compound tie down cradles secure and protect bicycles; 2 patented sure strap lower straps keeps bottom hooks in place during use

