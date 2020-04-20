The Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk upholds three monitors at $205 (Amazon low)

- Apr. 20th 2020 2:36 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk for $205 shipped. That’s $95 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. Once set up, this Swedish-designed desk spans more than 5-feet wide. This means you’ll have enough room for three displays, paving the way for your setup to be taken to the next level. When it comes to depth, users will net 2.5-feet of space. This provides ample room for a mouse, keyboard, and other peripherals. A custom microfiber cloth mousepad comes with it and spans the entire surface. It’s both water-resistant and machine washable. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough leftover to nab VIVO’s Triple Monitor Desk Mount for $90. It’s ready for three displays measuring up to 32-inches in size. More than 275 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for a more cost-effective desk? Be sure to check out the deal we found on Ameriwood’s Home Haven Retro Desk over the weekend. It’s only $60, which is considerably less than the featured deal above.

Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk features:

Arena is a completely new design, developed by our Swedish design team with gamers to maximize play and comfort. Arena is available in five attractive colors to suit the tastes or needs of any gamer, red, blue, green, white and black. The arena has a myriad of features which show the careful attention to detail of Arozzi Swedish design team and their immersion into the needs of gamers around the world.

