LaCie’s Rugged Raid Shuttle USB-C 8TB Hard Drive is $68 off, more from $111

Amazon is discounting a selection of LaCie rugged portable hard drives headlined by its Raid Shuttle USB-C 8TB External Hard Drive at $431.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Down from $500, today’s offer is good for a $68 discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and hits a new all-time low. Rocking a rugged form-factor that is shock, dust, and water-resistant, LaCie’s portable hard drive is ideal for using in nearly any environment. It can be configured in RAID 0/1 for added redundancy and includes a 3-year warranty alongside Rescue Data Recovery Services. Plus with USB-C connectivity, you’re also looking at up to 250MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 3,100 customers. Head below for more deals from $111.

Other notable LaCie Rugged drives include:

While World Backup Day has come and gone, there’s never a bad time to consider setting up NAS to secure your data. Dive into our in-depth guide on getting started with everyday backups for details on best practices and more.

LaCie Rugged Raid Shuttle features:

Designed for film sets, photo shoots, and music studios, the 8TB Rugged RAID Shuttle USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C External Hard Drive from LaCie lets you capture and transport data in the field, thanks to rain, dust, and crush resistance, as well as a drop resistance up to 4′. To better accommodate working in the field, the Rugged RAID Shuttle is both wide and flat to fit into bags and envelopes, and also features hardware encryption with password protection.

