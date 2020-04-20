Ninja Hot/Cold Coffee and Tea Brew System now $50 off + more from $25

Amazon is offering the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System (CP307) for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $230, today’s deal is matched at Bed Bath and Beyond, $50 off the going rate, and the best price we can find. It is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since holiday 2019. This model is specifically designed to brew both coffee and tea (loose or bagged) alongside cold brew settings. There are also several cup size options and a 50-ounce (10-cup) thermal carafe that can keep “coffee and tea hot for up to 2-hours.” Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below.

We also spotted the Mr. Coffee Easy Measure 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker on sale for $24.99 shipped via Best Buy’s eBay store. Regularly up at $50 or so, today’s deal is as much as 50% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. A perfect alternative to today’s lead deals, this model features a 12-cup carafe, built-in water filtration, brew pause, automatic cleaning, and more. Rated 4+ stars.

We still have a deal running on the Chefman Grind and Brew Coffee Maker and be sure to hit up our coffee bar feature for more ideas.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System:

Coffee and tea brew settings: Brewing technology offers an array of coffee and tea options

Cold brew coffee and tea: Brew over ice at a lower temperature for smooth, naturally sweet flavor in 10 to 15 minutes

Smart basket recognition: System recognizes basket and displays coffee or tea drink options

Separate coffee and tea baskets: Brew coffee or loose or bagged tea to keep flavors separate

6 brew sizes: Brew anything from a single cup or travel size to a half carafe or full carafe in your coffee maker

