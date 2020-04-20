Ninja Hot/Cold Coffee and Tea Brew System now $50 off + more from $25

- Apr. 20th 2020 4:09 pm ET

Get this deal
$50 off $180
0

Amazon is offering the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System (CP307) for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $230, today’s deal is matched at Bed Bath and Beyond, $50 off the going rate, and the best price we can find. It is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since holiday 2019. This model is specifically designed to brew both coffee and tea (loose or bagged) alongside cold brew settings. There are also several cup size options and a 50-ounce (10-cup) thermal carafe that can keep “coffee and tea hot for up to 2-hours.” Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below.

We also spotted the Mr. Coffee Easy Measure 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker on sale for $24.99 shipped via Best Buy’s eBay store. Regularly up at $50 or so, today’s deal is as much as 50% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. A perfect alternative to today’s lead deals, this model features a 12-cup carafe, built-in water filtration, brew pause, automatic cleaning, and more. Rated 4+ stars.

We still have a deal running on the Chefman Grind and Brew Coffee Maker and be sure to hit up our coffee bar feature for more ideas.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System:

  • Coffee and tea brew settings: Brewing technology offers an array of coffee and tea options
  • Cold brew coffee and tea: Brew over ice at a lower temperature for smooth, naturally sweet flavor in 10 to 15 minutes
  • Smart basket recognition: System recognizes basket and displays coffee or tea drink options
  • Separate coffee and tea baskets: Brew coffee or loose or bagged tea to keep flavors separate
  • 6 brew sizes: Brew anything from a single cup or travel size to a half carafe or full carafe in your coffee maker

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$50 off $180
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard