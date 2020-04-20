Save big on SanDisk storage, today only, with deals from under $10

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a number of notable discounts on SanDisk storage. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for curbside pickup in many locations. Our top pick is SanDisk’s Ultra Plus 32GB microSD card for $9.99. That’s down 33% from the regular going rate and a match our previous mention. Notable features here include quick transfer speeds up to 130MB/s, which makes it an ideal pair for 4K content and other large files. Pair it with your Nintendo Switch or Android device and add plenty of extra storage. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout is SanDisk’s Ultra Plus 256GB SDXC Card for $44.99. You’d typically pay closer to $60 here. This model offers the same speedy 130MB/s transfer speeds in the larger SDXC card format, making it a great pair for DSLR cameras and other high-res content devices. Rated a perfect 5/5 stars so far.

Jump into the rest of today’s sale for even more notable deals on SanDisk storage with deals starting at under $10.

SanDisk Ultra Plus microSD card features:

Load media and apps quickly with this SanDisk Ultra Plus 32GB microSD card. The durable design protects contents against shocks, spills, rain, scratches and other damage, and the Class 10 rating offers high-quality Full HD video recording. An included SD adapter supports installation in many devices for increased versatility. This SanDisk Ultra Plus 32GB microSD card is optimized for Android tablets and smartphones for superior performance, and the 130MB/sec. read speed offers prompt media playback.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!