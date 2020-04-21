Apple’s new release movie sale takes 50% off, 4K films $5, more from $1

- Apr. 21st 2020 8:55 am ET

0

A fresh batch of movie deals this morning at Apple is highlighted by some of the most recent releases dropping by 50% to $10 each. This includes new hits like Little Women, Bombshell, and The Call of the Wild. You’ll also find a smattering of deals below from $5 along with this week’s $1 HD rental. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.

Top picks from today’s sale

Middle Earth sale

$1 Rental

This week’s $1 is Hustlers, which typically goes for $5 or more at competing services. It’s collected an 87% positive rating so far from Rotten Tomatoes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp