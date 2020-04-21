Save $100 on Dell’s 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook with 10-hour battery at $399

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook i3/4GB/128GB for $399 shipped. Down from its $499 going rate, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches the second-best discount we’ve seen to date. Rocking a 2-in-1 form-factor, this Chromebook can convert between a laptop and table just by folding back the 14-inch screen. Battery life clocks in at 10-hours for students looking to take notes all-day, or those hoping to get some work done from the couch. On top of dual USB-C ports, you’ll also find a USB-A input, ensuring that modern and legacy peripherals will work like a charm. Over 420 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab Amazon’s highly-rated in-house laptop sleeve for $14. Whether you’re picking up this Chromebook to get some work done at home or plan on toting it off to college come the fall, a little extra protection can go a long way. It comes in a few different styles, and even includes a front pocket for storing the charger and other accessories.

If Chrome OS won’t cut it, right now you can score Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro at new all-time lows from $1,980. Or for an even more portable way to enjoy macOS, Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air is starting at $949.

Dell 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook features:

Get work done with this Dell Inspiron Chromebook laptop. The 14-inch Ultra HD touch screen supports EMR pens, and the Intel Core i3 processor powers system tasks smoothly with the 4GB of RAM. The 128GB of eMMC storage lets you store documents and media files on this Dell Inspiron Chromebook laptop.

