Own all five Jurassic movies in 4K for $22 + bundle up to four titles from $15

VUDU is currently offering the Jurassic 5-Movie Collection in 4K UHD for $21.99. For comparison, Google Play charged $55 for these movies in 4K and our last mention was $30, making today’s deal one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re a Jurassic fan at all, then this collection is a must-own. You’ll get the originals and new movies alike, including Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, and Fallen Kingdom. Plus, these titles are compatible with Movies Anywhere, allowing you to transfer the licenses to iTunes, Amazon, Google, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for even more great deals from VUDU.

Mix + Match 3 4K UHD Recent Hits for $20:

Mix + Match 3 New Releases for $15:

Mix + Match 4 Classics for $15:

Don’t miss out on the major iTunes sale that we spotted earlier. You’ll find 50% off deals, 4K films for $5, and even more with prices starting at just $1.

More about The Jurassic Collection:

Celebrate one of the biggest movie franchises of all time with the Jurassic 5-Movie Collection! Dinosaurs once again roam the Earth in an amazing theme park on a remote island. Welcome to Jurassic Park.

