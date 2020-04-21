Add this wireless backup camera to your aging car for $92.50 (Reg. $140)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $92.39 shipped when coupon code ASXS3U9R has been applied during checkout. That’s about $48 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. After having a backup camera in my car for several years now, I highly-recommend the upgrade. It makes backing up a cinch and now I hardly need to rely on mirrors when doing so. This kit offers a straight-forward and simple installation, with just three quick steps required. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough leftover to nab iOttie’s Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount at $17. This will take your car’s setup even further, allowing you to push the splurge for a CarPlay or Android Auto receiver down the road a bit. I’ve been using this brand’s gear for years now and have yet to be let down.

Speaking of smartphone car mounts, we spotted iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 on sale for $20. It may cost a bit more, but it sports a more modern design with a telescoping arm that can bring your phone up to 6.5-inches closer. That’s just one of many smartphone accessory deals we spotted today, head over to the full roundup to see what else is cooking.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

No Wiring from Rear to Front: The transmitter replaces the video cable which connect backup camera to monitor, and reversing image is transmitted by the wireless system directly, which free you from the complex wiring issue.

High Compatibility With OEM Look: There are 4 size of brackets in package to meet the different market needs ,so the rear view mirror can fits most cars. And it can be anti-vibrated under various bumpy road,working as well as the original one.

Stable Signal Transmission: The wireless transmission can reach up to 100 meters in open area, it can send strong signals to the monitor, which provides you a high definition image without interference and flickers.

