Add this wireless backup camera to your aging car for $92.50 (Reg. $140)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $92.39 shipped when coupon code ASXS3U9R has been applied during checkout. That’s about $48 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. After having a backup camera in my car for several years now, I highly-recommend the upgrade. It makes backing up a cinch and now I hardly need to rely on mirrors when doing so. This kit offers a straight-forward and simple installation, with just three quick steps required. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Today’s savings leave you with enough leftover to nab iOttie’s Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount at $17. This will take your car’s setup even further, allowing you to push the splurge for a CarPlay or Android Auto receiver down the road a bit. I’ve been using this brand’s gear for years now and have yet to be let down.
Speaking of smartphone car mounts, we spotted iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 on sale for $20. It may cost a bit more, but it sports a more modern design with a telescoping arm that can bring your phone up to 6.5-inches closer. That’s just one of many smartphone accessory deals we spotted today, head over to the full roundup to see what else is cooking.
AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:
- No Wiring from Rear to Front: The transmitter replaces the video cable which connect backup camera to monitor, and reversing image is transmitted by the wireless system directly, which free you from the complex wiring issue.
- High Compatibility With OEM Look: There are 4 size of brackets in package to meet the different market needs ,so the rear view mirror can fits most cars. And it can be anti-vibrated under various bumpy road,working as well as the original one.
- Stable Signal Transmission: The wireless transmission can reach up to 100 meters in open area, it can send strong signals to the monitor, which provides you a high definition image without interference and flickers.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!