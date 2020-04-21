Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Mount $20 (Reg. $25), more

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $19.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $25, like you’ll find right now at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 20% and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and has an extendable arm for getting the perfect viewing angle. I’ve been using one of these for over a year, and can highly recommend it. Over 15,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel falls to new low at $150 (Save 40%)
- mophie Charge Stream powerstation Wireless: $70 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- RAVPower 45W USB-C PD GaN Charger: $16 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 4NURYYNY
- Snag four Tile Sticker item finders on sale for $12.50 each (Save $10)
- OtterBox SYMMETRY iPhone XS Case: $8 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- COWIN KY02 True Wireless Earbuds: $37 (Reg. $50) | Newegg
- w/ code MKTCMP
- meross outdoor smart plug drops to $17 (Reg. $22), more in this 1-day sale
- RAVPower 30000mAh Portable Charger: $85 (Reg. $130) | Amazon
- w/ code SUBK3BU4
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker discounts new USB-C chargers, speakers, more in this week’s sale from $11
- Speck Presidio Pro iPhone 11 Pro Case: $19 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- EasyAcc 5W Qi Charging Pad: $7 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ code BDVKW2N6
- Bose SoundLink Color II returns to Amazon low at $99 (Save $30), more from $79
- AmazonBasics 15-Watt Bluetooth Stereo Speaker: $17 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- Aukey Car Mount: $8 (Reeg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code TVI85O3X
- AmazonBasics 65W USB-C Wall Charger: $23 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
Attach a phone easily to your dashboard or windshield with this iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount. Its suction cup and sticky gel layer ensure secure installation, and its telescopic arm extends and pivots for optimal view setting. This universal iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount has an adjustable foot for flexible positioning.
The Easy One Touch Dashboard and Windshield Mount is universally compatible with all smartphones sizes. Utilize the increased range, strength, and stability of the telescopic arm to find the perfect position for your smartphone on either dashboard or windshield.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!