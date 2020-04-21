Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Mount $20 (Reg. $25), more

Attach a phone easily to your dashboard or windshield with this iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount. Its suction cup and sticky gel layer ensure secure installation, and its telescopic arm extends and pivots for optimal view setting. This universal iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount has an adjustable foot for flexible positioning.

The Easy One Touch Dashboard and Windshield Mount is universally compatible with all smartphones sizes. Utilize the increased range, strength, and stability of the telescopic arm to find the perfect position for your smartphone on either dashboard or windshield.