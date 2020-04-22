Get 20% off digital adidas gift cards + Steak ‘n Shake, Columbia, and more

adidas is now offering 20% off its gift cards. More specifically, you can score a $50 gift card for $40 right now with free digital delivery. Simply head over to this landing page to select your digital card style, choose the $50 denomination, and fill out the recipient information. Perfect for scoring even deeper deals via adidas sitewide sales or for socially distant gifting, you won’t have to leave your couch to score this deal. Head below for more details and the rest of our gift card offers.

More Gift Card Deals:

While we are talking gift cards, you can score a $50 credit with your iPhone SE pre-order right now. You’ll find that offer along with several other ways to score a new 2020 iPhone SE at a discount right here.

More on adidas Gift Cards:

adidas Gift Cards may be redeemed for merchandise on adidas.com and in adidas Sport Performance, adidas Originals, and adidas Outlet stores in the United States. They are not currently available for International use. adidas Gift Cards are not redeemable at miteam.com, yeezysupply.com, TaylorMade, y-3, Reebok or Rockport. Gift Cards cannot be used to purchase another Gift Card.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!