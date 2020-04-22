Yes, Anker makes a leaf blower and you can wield it for $100 (Save 33%)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav 36V Cordless Leaf Blower for $99.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 3AHBACHAR at checkout. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This powerful leaf blower is ready to clear your yard, driveway, and deck thanks to wind speeds that reach up to 220-mph. Despite its ability to crank out so much air, you’ll still get about 30-minutes of runtime per charge. Once the battery has been depleted, its high-speed charging system can top it off in just 1-hour. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If leaves aren’t your primary concern right now, perhaps those funds would be put to better use with Anker’s Roav HydroClean for $100 when clipping the on-page coupon. It’ll handily blast away debris that accrued over the winter thanks to an 1800-watt motor.

With yard work simplified, it’s now time to plan some summer adventures. The deal we spotted on Allen Sports’ 2-Bike Car Rack at $50 is an excellent place to start. It works on everything from cars to SUVs, ensuring nearly anyone can easily tote bikes from A to B.

Anker Roav 36V Cordless Leaf Blower features:

High-Speed Sweeping: A 220 mph top wind speed is powerful enough to clear away both wet and dry leaves, grass trimmings, loose dirt, and other garden debris.

Lasts Longer: Get up to 30 minutes of continuous use from a single charge, enough to clear an entire yard in one go.

High-Speed Charging: The included charger reduces downtime between sessions by recharging the battery from 0 to 100% in 1 hour.

