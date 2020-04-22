Run it all over USB or 110V AC with a 166Wh portable battery: $99 (Reg. $130)

BEAUDENS US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 166Wh Portable Power Station for $98.99 shipped with the code WYLB7SK3 at checkout. This is down from its regular rate of around $130, its recent drop to $110 on Amazon, and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering dual 2.4A USB outputs, a QuickCharge 3.0 port, two 12V plugs, and a 110V outlet, this portable battery station is designed to run it all. Thanks to its handy, portable design, you can bring this portable battery with you everywhere you go. Want to know the best part? This portable battery can be recharged via a solar panel for a true off-grid experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ready to ditch the solar aspect and large design of today’s lead deal? Well, check out the Anker PowerCore 10000. It’s available for $25 Prime shipped and makes it super simple to power up while you’re not near an outlet.

Speaking of solar panels, don’t miss out on this killer deal to power your smartphone without batteries. RAVPower’s 24W 3-port Solar Charger is on sale for $39.50 in our daily Green Deals roundup, plus many more great opportunities to save, so be sure to hit it up.

BEAUDENS 166Wh Portable Power Station features:

Powered by advanced lithium iron phosphate battery, safer and more environmentally friendly, 2000 charge and discharge cycles, 8 months long standby time, battery life is up to 10 years. This is much better than other lithium iron generator power station. High capacity generator power station 166Wh (51875mAh/ 3.2V) compact generator station with flashlight and SOS. Perfect for outdoor camping or emergency backup. 4 sides aviation aluminum alloy shell, leather handle and anti-slip mat at the bottom prevents the unit from damage

