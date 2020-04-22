Today only, grab the DJI Ronin-S at an all-time low of $499 (Reg. $749)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the DJI Ronin-S DSLR Gimbal Stabilizer for $499 shipped. Normally $749 at Amazon and direct from DJI, this beats our Black Friday mention of $629 and marks a new all-time low. If you shoot any type of video with your DSLR, then you’ll want a stabilizer like this. It’ll deliver butter-smooth recording like you see in cinematic films, giving your videos that high-quality look everyone wants. Plus, this model can hold both DSLRs and mirrorless cameras thanks to its maximum payload capacity of nearly 8-pounds. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for an ultra-compact 4K-recording stabilized camera that can fit in your pocket? Well, the DJI Osmo Pocket does just that. This micro camera is a fantastic addition if you’re wanting to capture anything and everything while walking around. It comes in at $330 and even includes a built-in 4K camera, helping to simplify your setup.

However, you can just stabilize your smartphone to save even more. DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 folds up to become compact for travel and can stabilize just about any iPhone or Android device on the market. At $119, it’s great for those on a tighter budget.

DJI Ronin-S Gimbal features:

The DJI Ronin-S is more than just a miniaturized version of the larger Ronin gimbal stabilizers; it represents a scalable ecosystem for integrating DSLR and mirrorless cameras into professional-grade workflows. The single-handed form factor of the Ronin-S lends itself to lighter camera payloads, up to eight pounds. But don’t let its size fool you; the Ronin-S has a lot going on under the hood. Separate modules are available for the handle and accessory docks, allowing you to customize the gimbal based on how you wish to operate it. While using the conventional battery grip, the Ronin-S will last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

