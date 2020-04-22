Braun Series 9 Shaver with cleaning/charging dock from $247 (Reg. $300)

- Apr. 22nd 2020 4:06 pm ET

0

Target is now offering the Braun Series 9 Men’s Rechargeable Wet/Dry Cordless Electric Foil Shaver for $259.99 shipped. RedCard holders will drop the price down to $246.99 shipped. Regularly $300, today’s offer is nearly 20% off, matched at Walmart, well under the bloated Amazon listing, and the best we can find. This model features five synchronized shaving elements “to capture more hair in the first stroke than any other premium shaver.” This made in Germany model also has a pair of specialized trimmers, is 100% waterproof for wet and dry shaves, and fully recharges in 1-hour. It ships with a much more advanced charging dock than your average shaver that hygienically “cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your shaver at the touch of a button.Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the fancy charging dock and advanced feature set of today’s lead deal, consider the Philips OneBlade. The standard model starts at $35 and includes a built-in trimmer as well as three stubble combs, and 45-minutes of wireless operation. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,300 Amazon customers.

Braun Men’s Cordless Electric Foil Shaver features:

  • Braun Series 9 is the worlds most efficient shaver*, T exceptionally gentle to your skin. Tested on 3-day beards vs. Leading premium tier products. Details on Braun.Com/study-results
  • 5 synchronized shaving elements to capture more hair in the first stroke than any other premium shaver* tested on 3-day beards vs. Leading premium tier products. Details on Braun.Com/study-results
  • 2 specialized trimmers, including titanium coating, capture even the trickiest hair ; 2x Opti-Foil For perfect closeness that lasts longer

Braun

